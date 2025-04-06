Swift Response Saves Bikaner-Bilaspur Express from Fire Hazard

A fire erupted on the Bikaner-Bilaspur Superfast Express (20846) as the train passed through Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh, an official confirmed Sunday evening.

The blaze, which started in the power car responsible for supplying electricity to the train, was quickly contained without any injuries reported, according to Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena of Western Railway's Ratlam Division.

Following essential repairs, the long-distance train was permitted to resume its journey at 6.30 p.m. while an investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by railway officials, Meena added.

(With inputs from agencies.)