India's Inflation Set to Hit Historic Lows Amid Global Trade Shifts

SBI forecasts that India's inflation could dip below 4% for the first half of FY26, amid reciprocal tariffs by the US leading to potential goods dumping. The CPI may drop to 3.8% in FY25's last quarter. India's current account could also see a surplus by FY25's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) suggests that Indian inflation might drop below 4% for the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26, marking a potential historic low not seen for consecutive quarters in recent years.

The study highlights how US-imposed reciprocal tariffs could trigger fears of goods dumping in India, possibly pushing inflation even lower. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is anticipated to decrease to 3.8% in the final quarter of FY25, with the average yearly inflation projected to be about 4.6%.

SBI expects inflation rates for FY26 to hover around 3.9-4.0%, while core inflation may remain between 4.2-4.3%. Despite an expected decline in headline inflation until fall 2025, there's a possibility of it rising afterward, influenced by global trade dynamics. Notably, India's current account balance is predicted to shift to a surplus by the fourth quarter of FY25, amid rising net service receipts and a widened merchandise trade deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

