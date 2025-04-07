Left Menu

Indonesia's Central Bank Poised for Aggressive Market Intervention

Bank Indonesia plans aggressive interventions in domestic foreign exchange and bond markets, resuming after a public holiday break. The move, in response to new U.S. tariffs, aims to stabilize the rupiah, which has fallen to its lowest level since 1998. The bank will also optimize rupiah liquidity instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:53 IST
Indonesia's Central Bank Poised for Aggressive Market Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to recent U.S. tariff announcements, Indonesia's central bank has announced a robust plan to aggressively intervene in the domestic foreign exchange markets. This move comes as Southeast Asia's largest economy gears up to reopen trading on April 8, following an extended public holiday.

The Indonesian rupiah has been under significant pressure, sliding to its weakest point since the 1998 financial crisis prior to the market closure on March 28. Bank Indonesia's strategic interventions will encompass the spot market, non-deliverable forward markets, and secondary bond markets, with actions already underway in offshore markets including Asia, Europe, and New York.

Aimed at stabilizing the volatile rupiah and reinforcing investor confidence, the central bank will also focus on optimizing rupiah liquidity instruments to ensure adequate liquidity within the money market and domestic banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025