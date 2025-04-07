Global Markets Reeling Amid Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Stand Spurs Global Economic Uncertainty

Financial markets worldwide have been shaken by President Donald Trump's unwavering stance on new tariffs. As Wall Street experienced a meltdown, the global ramifications were immediate, with nations scrambling to react accordingly.

China swiftly retaliated, while Malaysia, spearheading the region's economic response, advocates for a united Southeast Asian stance. The tariffs spell profound economic consequences globally, with countries like Pakistan planning negotiations to mitigate the impact.

This economic turbulence has seen significant market plummets from the Middle East to Asia, indicating a challenging road ahead amidst persistent tariff disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)