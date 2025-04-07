European Markets Tumble Amid Early Trading
European shares took a significant hit during early trading, with Germany's DAX plummeting 6.5%, the Paris CAC 40 dropping 5.7%, and Britain's FTSE 100 falling by 4.5%. This sharp decline reflects investor concerns over broader economic issues affecting the European market landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
European markets experienced a dramatic downturn as trading commenced, with Germany's DAX index plummeting by 6.5% to settle at 19,311.29.
The Paris CAC 40 followed suit, slipping 5.7% to stand at 6,861.27, while the FTSE 100 in Britain fell 4.5%, closing at 7,694.00.
This significant decline highlights heightened investor fears and economic uncertainties influencing the European financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement