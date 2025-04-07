European Markets Tumble Amid Early Trading

European markets experienced a dramatic downturn as trading commenced, with Germany's DAX index plummeting by 6.5% to settle at 19,311.29.

The Paris CAC 40 followed suit, slipping 5.7% to stand at 6,861.27, while the FTSE 100 in Britain fell 4.5%, closing at 7,694.00.

This significant decline highlights heightened investor fears and economic uncertainties influencing the European financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)