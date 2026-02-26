FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Rolls-Royce Rally and LSEG Buyback
Britain's FTSE 100 achieved a record high driven by positive performances from Rolls-Royce and London Stock Exchange Group. Rolls-Royce surged with a 40% profit boost, while LSEG announced a share buyback. Investor sentiment is high, despite global concerns, positioning the FTSE 100 ahead of U.S. and European indices.
Britain's FTSE 100 reached an unprecedented peak on Thursday, buoyed by surges in Rolls-Royce and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Rolls-Royce shares soared 9.1% after revealing a 40% annual profit increase, spurred by robust aero-engine demand and rising power needs from data centers.
The blue-chip index added 0.4%, closing at 10,846.70 points, alongside a similar rise in the FTSE 250. Overall, the FTSE 100 is marking a strong February, outpacing U.S. and European markets amid anticipation of another Bank of England rate cut in March.
LSEG's 6.7% jump followed a share buyback announcement amid pressure from Elliott Management and AI business model concerns. Meanwhile, as global software stocks recover, Hikma Pharmaceuticals saw a 15.8% drop due to slower revenue growth forecasts. Politically, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a significant election test in Manchester.
(With inputs from agencies.)
