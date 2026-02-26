FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Rolls-Royce Rally and LSEG Buyback

Britain's FTSE 100 reached an unprecedented peak on Thursday, buoyed by surges in Rolls-Royce and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Rolls-Royce shares soared 9.1% after revealing a 40% annual profit increase, spurred by robust aero-engine demand and rising power needs from data centers.

The blue-chip index added 0.4%, closing at 10,846.70 points, alongside a similar rise in the FTSE 250. Overall, the FTSE 100 is marking a strong February, outpacing U.S. and European markets amid anticipation of another Bank of England rate cut in March.

LSEG's 6.7% jump followed a share buyback announcement amid pressure from Elliott Management and AI business model concerns. Meanwhile, as global software stocks recover, Hikma Pharmaceuticals saw a 15.8% drop due to slower revenue growth forecasts. Politically, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a significant election test in Manchester.

