FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Rolls-Royce Rally and LSEG Buyback

Britain's FTSE 100 achieved a record high driven by positive performances from Rolls-Royce and London Stock Exchange Group. Rolls-Royce surged with a 40% profit boost, while LSEG announced a share buyback. Investor sentiment is high, despite global concerns, positioning the FTSE 100 ahead of U.S. and European indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's FTSE 100 reached an unprecedented peak on Thursday, buoyed by surges in Rolls-Royce and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Rolls-Royce shares soared 9.1% after revealing a 40% annual profit increase, spurred by robust aero-engine demand and rising power needs from data centers.

The blue-chip index added 0.4%, closing at 10,846.70 points, alongside a similar rise in the FTSE 250. Overall, the FTSE 100 is marking a strong February, outpacing U.S. and European markets amid anticipation of another Bank of England rate cut in March.

LSEG's 6.7% jump followed a share buyback announcement amid pressure from Elliott Management and AI business model concerns. Meanwhile, as global software stocks recover, Hikma Pharmaceuticals saw a 15.8% drop due to slower revenue growth forecasts. Politically, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a significant election test in Manchester.

(With inputs from agencies.)

