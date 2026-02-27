FTSE 100's Record Climb Amid Tariff Tensions

The FTSE 100 soared to a new record on Friday, continuing its ascent with a notable eighth straight monthly gain.

Heavyweight mining stocks led the surge as uncertainties over U.S. tariffs fuelled investment in safe-haven commodities like gold and copper. This upswing accompanies the FTSE 100's longest winning run since 2012–2013.

Meanwhile, a significant political shift highlighted Britain's evolving political landscape, as the Labour Party lost a traditionally held Manchester ward to the Green Party.