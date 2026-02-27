Left Menu

FTSE 100's Record Climb Amid Tariff Tensions

The FTSE 100 reached a record high amid ongoing tariff concerns boosting demand for safe-haven commodities. The index marked its eighth consecutive monthly rise, driven by mining stocks and optimism about potential interest rate cuts in March. Political shifts also highlighted changes in Britain's traditional party dynamics.

Updated: 27-02-2026 16:47 IST
The FTSE 100 soared to a new record on Friday, continuing its ascent with a notable eighth straight monthly gain.

Heavyweight mining stocks led the surge as uncertainties over U.S. tariffs fuelled investment in safe-haven commodities like gold and copper. This upswing accompanies the FTSE 100's longest winning run since 2012–2013.

Meanwhile, a significant political shift highlighted Britain's evolving political landscape, as the Labour Party lost a traditionally held Manchester ward to the Green Party.

