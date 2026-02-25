HSBC's Surge and AI's Promise Propel FTSE 100 to New Heights
The FTSE 100 index hit a record high with HSBC's earnings boost and positive reactions to new AI developments. HSBC's strategic focus on wealthier clients bolstered its performance, while metal miners rallied due to rising commodity prices. However, Diageo and Aston Martin faced challenges with profit forecasts and workforce cuts.
The FTSE 100 reached a new peak on Wednesday, buoyed by HSBC's announcement of an increased earnings target. This came amid optimism that artificial intelligence advancements are enhancing rather than disrupting traditional business models. The index climbed 1% to 10,787.30 points, while FTSE 250 gained 0.4%.
A noted rise in global risk appetite followed Anthropic, a U.S.-based AI startup, partnering with various firms and releasing new AI plug-ins. HSBC's 5.8% stock rise came after the bank exceeded profit expectations, thanks to its strategic pivot toward serving wealthier clientele.
Market highlights included a rally in metal miners due to higher gold and copper prices. Conversely, Diageo dropped 6.1% after its CEO revised earnings forecasts. Meanwhile, Aston Martin announced workforce reductions as a response to tariffs and decreasing demand in China.
