Imagine Marketing Navigates IPO Waters with Confidential Pre-Filing Strategy
Imagine Marketing, the parent company of wearables brand boAt, has filed for an IPO using a confidential pre-filing route. This method allows companies to delay public disclosure and offers flexibility in the IPO process. This marks Imagine Marketing's second IPO attempt, following a previous filing in January 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Imagine Marketing, the company behind the popular wearables brand boAt, is taking a strategic route by filing a draft for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) through a confidential pre-filing process.
This confidential approach allows Imagine Marketing to avoid immediate public disclosure of details from the draft red herring prospectus, offering them leeway in their public offering plans.
Established in 2013, the company aims to float its equity shares on the main board of stock exchanges, marking its second IPO attempt after an initial filing in January 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
