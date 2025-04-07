Left Menu

India's Meteoric Rise: A Global Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights India's rapid economic progress and leadership role on the global stage. Celebrating development projects in Uttar Pradesh, he credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's rise as a global economic powerhouse.

Updated: 07-04-2025 14:27 IST
India is on the path to becoming a global economic powerhouse, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh stated on Monday. Speaking at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, he highlighted development projects worth over Rs 91 crore, indicative of the nation's burgeoning growth trajectory.

Adityanath emphasized India's historical role as a 'Vishwa Guru' in education and technology and noted the detrimental impact of colonial exploitation on the Indian economy. By 2014, India had emerged as the world's 11th largest economy, a milestone achieved after 65-70 years of incremental progress.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has accelerated its economic ascent, now ranked as the fifth-largest economy globally. With aspirations of becoming the third-largest economy within two years, Adityanath remarked on the transformative governance that has sparked new energy and enthusiasm across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

