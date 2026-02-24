Global Leaders Commemorate Anniversaries and Strengthen Alliances

Global leaders are convening to commemorate key historical anniversaries and enhance international relations. Among the highlights is the gathering in Kyiv with Baltic and Nordic leaders marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In parallel, a series of high-profile diplomatic visits and conferences are occurring worldwide, with topics ranging from energy security to disarmament and economic cooperation.

As countries continue to navigate global challenges, these meetings reflect an ongoing effort to unite against common threats and reinforce alliances through dialogue and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)