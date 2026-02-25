Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Eyes Global Leadership in Titanium and Rare Earth Industries

Andhra Pradesh is making strides towards building a world-class titanium and rare earth industrial ecosystem. The state aims to transform its beach sand mineral wealth into a dynamic hub for high-tech industries, focusing on employment generation, strategic investments, and enhancing national security through domestic mineral processing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kollu Ravindra (Photo/@KolluROfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, declared the state's ambition to evolve its Beach Sand Mineral wealth into a globally competitive Titanium and Rare Earth industry. During a pivotal workshop, Ravindra highlighted the need for Andhra Pradesh to transition from mere mineral extraction to establishing comprehensive value chains across the state.

Titanium and rare earth elements, crucial for sectors such as aerospace, defense, and renewable energy, are at the heart of the government's strategic vision. G Satish Reddy, former DRDO Chairman, underscored these materials' role in advanced defense systems. The government's plan incorporates cluster-based manufacturing to boost employment and attract significant investments.

Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena detailed the strategic framework emphasizing long-term raw material sources, fostering a proactive business environment, and aligning with national initiatives like the Critical Minerals Mission. The state promises rapid approvals and robust infrastructure support, creating a favorable climate for strategic mineral industries.

Praveen Kumar of APMDC showcased the state's extensive BSM reserves, while efforts to strengthen mining practices and ensure sustainable development were emphasized. Discussions focused on strategic mineral value chains, with the state keen on drawing Rs 50,000 crore in investments and creating 40,000 jobs, asserting its position as India's mineral industry leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

