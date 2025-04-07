Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers: A Goldmine of Growth Amid Price Swings

Kalyan Jewellers reported a significant 37% rise in consolidated revenue for Q4 FY2024-25, despite fluctuations in gold prices. With growth in India and the Middle East, the company plans to launch 170 new showrooms. Same-store sales jumped by 21%, boosting confidence for future operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan Jewellers has announced a remarkable 37% increase in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, showcasing resilience amid fluctuating gold prices.

During this period, the company achieved a consolidated net revenue of Rs 4,563.72 crore, driven largely by a 39% revenue growth in its Indian operations and a 21% increase in same-store sales.

The Middle East operations also contributed to the upbeat financials with a 24% revenue hike. The company is focused on expansion, planning to open 170 new showrooms across various formats, signaling a confident outlook for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

