Driving Safety Home: Tyre Inspection Campaign Hits the Road
The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association and Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee launched a tyre safety campaign on the Yamuna Expressway. The event highlighted tyre issues and promoted safe driving practices, involving experts, government officials, and students to foster road safety awareness.
- Country:
- India
In a collaborative effort to enhance road safety, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and the Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC) launched an extensive three-day campaign on tyre and road safety along the Yamuna Expressway, beginning April 4.
This initiative involved a meticulous examination of more than 2000 tyres by industry experts and engineers, revealing that over 2% were in poor condition, posing serious risks to motorists. Conditions identified included damaged tyres and wheels, which compromise driver safety and roadworthiness.
The campaign emphasized the significance of key safety aspects - Pressure, Alignment, Rotation, and Tread Depth (PART), with public briefings given by ITTAC specialists. The event, supported by regional authorities including District Magistrate Manish Verma, fostered collaboration among industry, government, and educational institutions to ensure ongoing efforts in promoting road safety.
