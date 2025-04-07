Driving Safety Home: Tyre Inspection Campaign Hits the Road

In a collaborative effort to enhance road safety, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and the Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC) launched an extensive three-day campaign on tyre and road safety along the Yamuna Expressway, beginning April 4.

This initiative involved a meticulous examination of more than 2000 tyres by industry experts and engineers, revealing that over 2% were in poor condition, posing serious risks to motorists. Conditions identified included damaged tyres and wheels, which compromise driver safety and roadworthiness.

The campaign emphasized the significance of key safety aspects - Pressure, Alignment, Rotation, and Tread Depth (PART), with public briefings given by ITTAC specialists. The event, supported by regional authorities including District Magistrate Manish Verma, fostered collaboration among industry, government, and educational institutions to ensure ongoing efforts in promoting road safety.

