Fabtech Technologies Expands Stake in Kelvin: A Strategic Move to Boost HVAC Dominance

Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom Ltd has increased its stake in Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems to 51%, upgrading it to a subsidiary. This move aims to strengthen Fabtech's HVAC and cleanroom solutions, enhancing capabilities and market reach while improving turnkey project executions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:20 IST
Fabtech gains majority stake of Kelvin, strengthening its integrated HVAC and cleanroom solutions offering and enhancing turnkey project capabilities. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion move, Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom Ltd, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Pvt. Ltd. This development sees Fabtech elevating its stake from one-third to 51%, effectively transforming Kelvin from an affiliate to a subsidiary.

The acquisition is part of Fabtech's growth strategy, which aligns with its initial public offering (IPO) objectives of enhancing capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Kelvin, a turnkey system integrator renowned for pivotal HVAC applications in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, will now closely align with Fabtech's core cleanroom business.

With Kelvin's in-depth HVAC expertise, Fabtech aims to expand its market reach and strengthen its cleanroom offerings. This development promises to streamline project execution, enhance quality control, and deliver greater value to clients across industries, positioning Fabtech as a leading partner for turnkey cleanroom solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

