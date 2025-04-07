Global Stock Markets Tumble Amid US-China Trade Tensions

The stock markets faced a severe downturn as fears of a global economic slowdown took hold following US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and China's retaliation.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the current state of affairs, urging India to focus on building a resilient and production-based economy.

The sharp declines across both Asian and European indices, coupled with substantial losses in US markets, highlight the widespread impact of escalating trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)