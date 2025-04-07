Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: China's Stand Against US Tariff Tactics

China accuses the US of economic bullying over tariffs, urging American firms to mediate. US tariffs harm global supply chain stability, affecting economic recovery. China retaliates with its own tariffs, export controls, and WTO lawsuits. Despite market volatility, Beijing remains unfazed and is courting American business interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:34 IST
In a bold accusation on Monday, China denounced the United States for engaging in unilateralism and protectionism, citing the latest round of tariffs as acts of economic bullying. Beijing has urged American corporations, including Tesla, to take steps to address these issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Lin Jian, stated that the 'America First' policy undermines international rules, destabilizes global production, and disrupts economic recovery. This statement follows President Trump's announcement of an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods, sparking retaliatory measures from China and other countries.

China imposed its own 34% tariffs on American products, suspended certain imports, and launched a WTO lawsuit. Despite this, Beijing maintains confidence amidst market fluctuations in Hong Kong and Shanghai, emphasizing resilience and strategic measures. Meanwhile, discussions with American business representatives continue, aiming to stabilize the global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

