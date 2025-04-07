DMRC Urges Decorum: Commuters Advised Against Eating in Metros

In response to a viral video of a man eating an egg and consuming a beverage inside a train, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a reminder urging passengers to maintain decorum. The footage, reportedly recorded deliberately by the individual, highlights a breach of social etiquette aboard the city's public transport system.

DMRC's principal executive director, Anuj Dayal, emphasized that all commuters should adhere to responsible behavior while on the metro. He reiterated the prohibition of eating and drinking within trains, appealing for restraint from passengers to ensure a respectful environment.

Dayal also encouraged passengers to report any infractions to the nearest Delhi Metro or Central Industrial Security Force personnel, facilitating prompt corrective measures. The DMRC aims to preserve the metro as a space characterized by civility and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)