Outcry Over Steep Hike in Cooking Gas Prices

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for increasing cooking gas prices, asserting that the regime's idea of 'Vikas' involves extracting money from ordinary citizens. The government raised LPG prices by Rs 50 per cylinder, impacting household budgets across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led central administration on Monday, condemning a significant price hike in cooking gas. She alleged that the government's notion of 'Vikas' focuses on draining the finances of everyday citizens.

The domestic LPG price saw a sharp increase of Rs 50 per cylinder nationwide, accompanied by a Re 1 per kg rise in CNG prices. Additionally, the government elevated taxes on petrol and diesel to bolster its revenue stream, marking a concerning trend for household budgets.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri explained that the hike would impact both beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme and general users. The escalation is set to take effect from April 8, driven by rising input costs.

