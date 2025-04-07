Outcry Over Steep Hike in Cooking Gas Prices

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led central administration on Monday, condemning a significant price hike in cooking gas. She alleged that the government's notion of 'Vikas' focuses on draining the finances of everyday citizens.

The domestic LPG price saw a sharp increase of Rs 50 per cylinder nationwide, accompanied by a Re 1 per kg rise in CNG prices. Additionally, the government elevated taxes on petrol and diesel to bolster its revenue stream, marking a concerning trend for household budgets.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri explained that the hike would impact both beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme and general users. The escalation is set to take effect from April 8, driven by rising input costs.

