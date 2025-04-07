Tragic Collision in Dehradun: Teenager Among Two Dead in Bus Accident

In a tragic accident on Monday in Sahaspur, Dehradun district, a bus collision resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a teenage student. Fourteen others sustained injuries, police revealed.

The accident affected several students from Boksa Inter College, who were returning home from school. The deceased have been identified as Pawan (22) and Kadil (16).

Local authorities reported the bus was en route from Vikasnagar to Dehradun when it collided with a cargo vehicle, overturning in Singhniwala area. Emergency responders, aided by locals, transported victims to the hospital, where two were declared dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)