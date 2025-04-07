Tragic Collision in Dehradun: Teenager Among Two Dead in Bus Accident
In a tragic incident in Dehradun's Sahaspur, two people, including a teenage student, lost their lives and 14 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with a vehicle and overturned. Most of the injured were school students returning home. Rescue efforts led to casualties being admitted to hospital.
In a tragic accident on Monday in Sahaspur, Dehradun district, a bus collision resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a teenage student. Fourteen others sustained injuries, police revealed.
The accident affected several students from Boksa Inter College, who were returning home from school. The deceased have been identified as Pawan (22) and Kadil (16).
Local authorities reported the bus was en route from Vikasnagar to Dehradun when it collided with a cargo vehicle, overturning in Singhniwala area. Emergency responders, aided by locals, transported victims to the hospital, where two were declared dead.
