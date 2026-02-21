Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Professors Injured Amid Student Clash at Jadavpur University

Two professors at Jadavpur University were injured while intervening in a student clash over Internal Complaints Committee elections. The altercation involved student groups SFI and 'We The Independent'. Despite severity, no formal complaints were made. Police remained outside due to university protocols.

Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two professors from Jadavpur University were caught in the crossfire during a student clash, suffering injuries while trying to mediate. The dispute erupted over upcoming elections for the Internal Complaints Committee on the campus.

The trouble began when first-year students associated with CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI, were campaigning, prompting a confrontation with members of the rival group, 'We The Independent' (WTI). What started as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical scuffle.

Despite the injuries sustained by Professors Rajeshwar Sinha and Lalit Lalitav Mahakudh, no formal complaints have been filed with the police as they remained on standby outside the campus, adhering to university protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

