CRPF Vehicle Accident: Seven Injured in Srinagar Mishap

Seven CRPF personnel were injured in an accident when their vehicle lost control and fell into a river on the outskirts of Srinagar. The incident occurred on the Dagpora-Umerhair Road. The injured have been hospitalized and are in stable condition, according to officials.

Updated: 21-02-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:08 IST
Seven CRPF personnel were injured in a vehicular accident on Saturday while traveling on the Dagpora-Umerhair Road, located in Ahmadnagar locality on Srinagar's outskirts. The vehicle, officials reported, lost control and overturned into an adjacent river.

The accident caused immediate concern, prompting swift emergency response. The injured personnel were quickly shifted to SKIMS hospital in Soura, where medical officials have stated their condition is stable.

This incident underscores the need for cautious driving in challenging road conditions and terrain, a factor critical to ensuring safety and preventing future mishaps. Further investigation into the cause of the loss of control is underway.

