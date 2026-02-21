CRPF Vehicle Accident: Seven Injured in Srinagar Mishap

Seven CRPF personnel were injured in a vehicular accident on Saturday while traveling on the Dagpora-Umerhair Road, located in Ahmadnagar locality on Srinagar's outskirts. The vehicle, officials reported, lost control and overturned into an adjacent river.

The accident caused immediate concern, prompting swift emergency response. The injured personnel were quickly shifted to SKIMS hospital in Soura, where medical officials have stated their condition is stable.

This incident underscores the need for cautious driving in challenging road conditions and terrain, a factor critical to ensuring safety and preventing future mishaps. Further investigation into the cause of the loss of control is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)