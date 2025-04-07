Odisha's Tech Leap: HCL Technologies Eyes Bhubaneswar Hub

In a strategic move to enhance Odisha's position as a business powerhouse, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended an invitation to HCL Technologies to set up shop in the state. The announcement came during the Investors' Meet in New Delhi, where he highlighted Odisha's readiness to welcome tech giants.

Majhi's visit to HCL's Noida campus underscored the commitment to bolster the IT and ITeS ecosystem in Odisha. Enthusiastically received by the HCL team, his proposal includes a plan to establish a campus and university in Bhubaneswar, with hopes for a bright tech-driven future for the region.

In a flurry of meetings with top industry players, Majhi facilitated investment pledges totaling Rs 30,595 crore. This could potentially create around 48,390 jobs, marking a significant boost to Odisha's economy and reinforcing its role as a key destination for technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)