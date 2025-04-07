Left Menu

Odisha's Tech Leap: HCL Technologies Eyes Bhubaneswar Hub

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited HCL Technologies to establish operations in Odisha, aiming to become a key business hub. During an Investors' Meet in New Delhi, talks focused on boosting Odisha's IT ecosystem. Investment discussions have resulted in a potential Rs 30,595 crore influx and 48,390 new jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:55 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi

In a strategic move to enhance Odisha's position as a business powerhouse, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended an invitation to HCL Technologies to set up shop in the state. The announcement came during the Investors' Meet in New Delhi, where he highlighted Odisha's readiness to welcome tech giants.

Majhi's visit to HCL's Noida campus underscored the commitment to bolster the IT and ITeS ecosystem in Odisha. Enthusiastically received by the HCL team, his proposal includes a plan to establish a campus and university in Bhubaneswar, with hopes for a bright tech-driven future for the region.

In a flurry of meetings with top industry players, Majhi facilitated investment pledges totaling Rs 30,595 crore. This could potentially create around 48,390 jobs, marking a significant boost to Odisha's economy and reinforcing its role as a key destination for technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

