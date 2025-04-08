Diplomatic Turbulence: Algeria and Mali's Airspace Standoff
Algeria and Mali have banned flights from each other's airspace amid a diplomatic crisis. Algeria claims a Malian drone violated its airspace, while Mali accuses Algeria of fostering terrorism. The incident has prompted both countries and their allies to recall ambassadors, escalating tensions in the region.
Algeria and Mali are at the center of a growing diplomatic crisis, with both nations announcing the ban of flights across each other's airspace. This situation unfolded after Algeria alleged that a Malian drone intruded into its airspace, leading to an aviation standoff.
Algeria's Defense Ministry confirmed on April 1st that an armed surveillance drone was shot down near the Saharan commune of Tinzaouaten for breaching Algerian airspace by 1.6 kilometers. Meanwhile, Mali refutes this claim, stating the wreckage was discovered 9.5 kilometers south of their common border.
The diplomatic crisis escalated as Mali accused Algeria of harboring terrorist activities, prompting both nations to recall ambassadors. In response, a joint statement from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger condemned Algeria's actions, further deepening the rift.
(With inputs from agencies.)