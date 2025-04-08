Diplomatic Turbulence: Algeria and Mali's Airspace Standoff

Algeria and Mali are at the center of a growing diplomatic crisis, with both nations announcing the ban of flights across each other's airspace. This situation unfolded after Algeria alleged that a Malian drone intruded into its airspace, leading to an aviation standoff.

Algeria's Defense Ministry confirmed on April 1st that an armed surveillance drone was shot down near the Saharan commune of Tinzaouaten for breaching Algerian airspace by 1.6 kilometers. Meanwhile, Mali refutes this claim, stating the wreckage was discovered 9.5 kilometers south of their common border.

The diplomatic crisis escalated as Mali accused Algeria of harboring terrorist activities, prompting both nations to recall ambassadors. In response, a joint statement from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger condemned Algeria's actions, further deepening the rift.

