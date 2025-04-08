Tariff Turmoil: U.S. Edges Toward Recession Amid Economic Uncertainty

President Donald Trump's recent tariff hikes have prompted financial upheaval, rattling U.S. markets and escalating recession concerns. Last week, significant tariff increases were announced, raising anxiety among Wall Street investors and economists about potential negative impacts on the U.S. economy.

Set to take effect Wednesday, the tariffs target nearly all countries with a 10 percent duty and additional import taxes on 60 nations. The swift and substantial nature of these tariffs poses a serious threat to economic stability, despite possible future rollbacks through negotiations, according to economists.

Major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have raised their recession forecasts, projecting a possible economic downturn should these tariffs persist. Business investments, consumer spending, and overall economic growth remain at risk as fears of rising costs and uncertainties grow among American businesses and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)