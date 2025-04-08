JGLS Triumphs at Prestigious Helsinki Vis Pre-Moot Competition

In a remarkable achievement, students from O.P. Jindal Global University's Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) in Sonipat, India, clinched victory at the prestigious Finland Arbitration Institute Helsinki Vis Pre-Moot 2025. The event, part of the 32nd Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot, saw JGLS rising above 26 competing institutions to claim the top spot against Germany's Bucerius Law School.

Prof. (Dr.) C Rajkumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU and Dean of JGLS, acknowledged this victory as a testament to JGLS's robust mooting culture. He praised the university's commitment to advocacy training, emphasizing the extensive efforts put in by students and faculty, which often continue late into the night. The achievement highlights JGLS's position as a leader in legal education and advocacy.

Expressing pride in the team's success, Prof. Anjali Chawla, Faculty Director of Moot Court, commended the students' dedication and the support from coach Shubh Jaiswal. The Helsinki Pre-Moot victory sets the stage for greater challenges as the team prepares for the 32nd Willem C. Vis International Commercial Moot in Vienna and Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)