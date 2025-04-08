Celebrating a Decade of Transformation: ACE Program Marks 10 Years of Innovation in Africa’s Higher Education

The African Higher Education Centers of Excellence (ACE) program, a transformative initiative for the continent's higher education sector, is celebrating a milestone: its tenth anniversary. From April 7 to 9, over 500 participants gathered in Accra, Ghana, to commemorate a decade of advancements in academia, policy, industry collaborations, and human capital development across Africa. This three-day celebration brings together more than 80 ACEs, higher education leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and development partners to share success stories, confront emerging challenges, and build a vision for the future of higher education in Africa.

The anniversary celebration is graced by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, who presided over the opening ceremony. In his keynote address, President Mahama emphasized the significance of the ACE program, noting its role in fostering innovation, strengthening institutional capacities, and creating a collaborative academic ecosystem for Africa’s future.

A Decade of Advancements in African Higher Education

The ACE program, which was launched in 2014 with the support of the World Bank and a partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), was conceived as a large-scale, regional initiative aimed at transforming Africa's higher education landscape. With an investment totaling $657 million from the World Bank and an additional $72 million in co-financing from AFD, the program has significantly impacted more than 50 universities across 20 African nations. The initiative has helped establish over 80 ACEs, each focused on fostering research excellence, regional integration, and high-quality training to meet the continent’s diverse needs.

Over the past ten years, the ACE program has enrolled more than 90,000 students, including 7,650 PhD candidates and 30,200 master's students, with 32% of the participants being women. These centers have helped upskill Africa’s workforce while contributing to groundbreaking scientific research, driving solutions that directly address the continent's challenges. The ACEs have collectively produced over 10,350 internationally peer-reviewed publications, contributing innovations in vital sectors such as agriculture, ICT, energy, engineering, health, urban development, mining, transport, and water management.

The ACE program has raised academic standards by providing modern facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology. It has introduced over 130 internationally accredited programs and more than 600 nationally accredited programs, all aligned with the goal of boosting Africa's academic and scientific capabilities. The program's strong regional specialization encourages collaboration across borders, bringing together students and researchers from diverse countries to work on issues pertinent to Africa’s development.

Key Remarks and Support for the Future of the ACE Program

In his remarks at the event, President John Dramani Mahama underscored the transformative potential of the ACE program. He emphasized that the future of higher education in Africa lies in uniting efforts across borders and sectors to build a resilient and sustainable workforce. The ACE model has demonstrated that collaboration, innovation, and knowledge transfer are crucial for unlocking Africa's talent and driving economic development across the continent.

“The ACE program has emerged as a model of distinction,” President Mahama said. “It has nurtured world-class expertise, strengthened institutional capacities, and helped solve pressing challenges through research-driven innovation. We must continue to unite our efforts, ensuring that higher education can drive Africa's development.”

Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, also commended the ACE program for laying the foundation for a knowledge-driven economy. He emphasized that the need for research-led solutions and skilled professionals is crucial for addressing the interconnected crises facing the world, including environmental challenges, pandemics, and economic instability. According to Diagana, continuing the transformation initiated by the ACE program will be key to Africa’s future success in these areas.

“We must double our efforts to sustain and expand the work that has been done,” Diagana stated. “Empowering Africa’s brightest minds will help us build the continent’s future from within.”

The Role of Strategic Partnerships

The ACE program is widely recognized as a key player in fostering collaboration across Africa's higher education institutions. It has been praised for its ability to bring together universities, industry partners, and development organizations to tackle common challenges and create solutions tailored to Africa's specific needs.

According to Professor Olusola Oyewole, Secretary-General of the Association of African Universities (AAU), the ACE program has significantly transformed the higher education landscape by equipping institutions with the resources, capacity, and networks needed to drive world-class research and innovation. “This program has proven to be a model for regional collaboration, fostering knowledge exchange and research excellence across borders,” Oyewole said. “As we celebrate ten years of impact, we also recognize the need to continue investing in Africa’s higher education ecosystem to sustain and expand the ACE program’s accomplishments.”

For Professor Gaspard Banyankimbona, Executive Secretary of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), the ACE program has catalyzed transformative change in East and Southern Africa. It has empowered students, especially women, through scholarships and research initiatives, driving innovation and university-industry collaborations. Banyankimbona highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in shaping Africa’s future, emphasizing the ACE program’s central role in fostering the continent’s capacity to innovate, educate, and collaborate.

Looking Ahead: The Future of the ACE Program

As the ACE program looks toward the future, its prospects remain bright. The demand for skilled professionals and research-driven solutions continues to grow across Africa. By aligning academic work with national and regional development goals and fostering innovation-driven partnerships, the ACE program is well-positioned to remain a vital force in Africa's higher education sector for years to come.

The event in Accra is not only a celebration of the program’s achievements but also a platform for charting the next phase of Africa’s higher education journey. The discussions, partnerships, and success stories shared during the event will serve as a foundation for building upon the gains made over the past decade.

In conclusion, the ACE program stands as a testament to Africa’s potential for transformative change through higher education. By continuing to focus on regional collaboration, research excellence, and innovation, the program is set to contribute significantly to the continent's economic and social development in the years to come.

The celebration is co-organized by the Government of Ghana, the Association of African Universities (AAU), the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), and the World Bank.