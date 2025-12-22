Tragic Loss in Tribal Leadership: Sumit Tigga's Untimely Death
Sumit Tigga, a 24-year-old leader of Jharkhand's tribal Congress unit, was tragically shot dead by unidentified attackers in Khunti district. Despite being critically injured, he succumbed to his wounds at a hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident from various angles, with no clear motive identified.
A young leader from Jharkhand's tribal Congress unit, Sumit Tigga, aged 24, was fatally shot by unknown assailants in Khunti district, police announced on Monday. Tigga, the general secretary of the Adivasi Congress's Karra block, was targeted in Guyu village, approximately 40 kilometers from Ranchi, on a Sunday evening.
Karra police station's Mukesh Kumar Hembrom revealed that according to the family's statement, Tigga was at home when two friends called him outside at around 6:30 pm. While warming themselves by a fire, the assailant approached and shot him in the head, critically injuring him. Tigga was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
The police have detained and are questioning the two friends who were with him. Meanwhile, Torpa Additional Superintendent of Police Kristopher Kerketta mentioned that the family couldn't pinpoint any motive for the crime, leaving investigators to explore multiple leads. The state Adivasi Congress has demanded swift justice for the killing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
