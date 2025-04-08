Left Menu

Rev Up for Summer: BMW Launches 2025 Service Campaign

BMW Group India rolls out its 2025 Summer Service campaign in its authorized workshops, ensuring vehicles are primed for the summer heat. This initiative emphasizes proactive care with expert technicians offering complimentary checks and discounts, enhancing customer satisfaction and vehicle performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:56 IST
Gurugram, Haryana: BMW Group India has unveiled its Summer Service campaign for 2025, offering drivers increased peace of mind amid India's harsh summer conditions. The initiative spans all BMW workshops nationwide and focuses on preparing vehicles for the seasonal challenges ahead.

Led by Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, the campaign aims to redefine service standards with a proactive care approach. Employing certified technical experts and genuine BMW parts, the program includes a complimentary vehicle check to ensure optimal performance. Customers can avail discounts on various services, such as AC repairs and fumigation.

BMW India encourages drivers to book their service appointments at authorized workshops, and provides options to update personal details for exclusive offers. Special discounts apply for cars older than five years under the 'BMW Joy Rewards' scheme, which further enhances customer loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

