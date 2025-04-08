Left Menu

Gulshan Group hosted a ceremonious event, Icons of Influence, at Gulshan One29 Mall in Noida, celebrating the achievements of influential women. The event featured live performances, interactive sessions, and a grand dinner, honoring women pioneers in journalism, entrepreneurship, education, and more, fostering empowerment and inspiration for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:01 IST
Gulshan Group Celebrates Noida's Women Trailblazers at Icons of Influence
Gulshan Group Honors Women Achievers at 'Icons of Influence. Image Credit: ANI
Noida, Uttar Pradesh: In a spectacular evening celebrating International Women's Month, Gulshan Group organized the Icons of Influence Felicitation Ceremony at Gulshan One29 Mall. The event paid tribute to remarkable women from Noida who have made significant strides in various fields, reshaping the definition of success and influence.

The ceremony showcased women pioneers excelling across diverse domains, from courageous journalists and innovative entrepreneurs to distinguished IAS officers, visionary educators, celebrated artists, and influential community leaders. Beyond mere acknowledgment, the event offered an immersive experience with live music, interactive sessions, and an exclusive shopping experience, culminating in a sumptuous dinner, ensuring a memorable night of recognition and unity.

At the ceremony, Yukti Nagpal, Director of Gulshan Group, emphasized their commitment to female empowerment. She stated, 'Empowering women is our dedication, recognizing their unique blend of empathy, strategic vision, and innovation. Icons of Influence is our salute to these trailblazers.' Gulshan Group aims to inspire the next generation of changemakers, continuing to support initiatives that celebrate and empower impactful women.

