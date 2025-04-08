Left Menu

Unlocking Mineral Wealth: The New Exploration Licence Regime

The government's new exploration licence regime aims to enhance the discovery of critical minerals by enabling private sector participation. A national workshop highlighted its potential in shifting from passive to active mineral exploration, inviting private investment. The MMDR Amendment Act, 2023 supports this initiative by opening 13 exploration blocks for auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:28 IST
Unlocking Mineral Wealth: The New Exploration Licence Regime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government underscored the transformative potential of the new exploration licence regime on Tuesday, focusing on unlocking the country's critical mineral reserves. At the forefront of this initiative is the Ministry of Mines, which organized a National Workshop and Roadshow to discuss the upcoming Tranche-1 Auction of Exploration Licence blocks.

In his keynote address, V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, highlighted the strategic shift this policy represents. It marks a transition from passive ownership to active mineral exploration, particularly empowering private sectors to undertake substantial early-stage exploration for minerals such as Lithium, REEs, Gold, Diamond, and PGEs.

Adding to the discourse, Mines Additional Secretary Sanjay Lohiya reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a competitive and tech-driven exploration ecosystem. He called for collaboration between public and private entities, encouraging all stakeholders to engage in the auction for the 13 exploration licence blocks, covering essential minerals like Rare Earth Elements, zinc, diamond, and copper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025