Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Indian Seafood: An Industry Perspective

The United States recently announced the implementation of a 26% tariff on Indian products, including seafood imports. This move is expected to disrupt global trade and significantly impact the supply chain as costs rise for U.S. consumers. India's seafood export, particularly shrimp, valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion, will notably feel the effects.

According to reports, around Rs. 2000 crores worth of seafood from India are either in transit or awaiting clearance at U.S. ports, creating uncertainty over who will bear the additional costs. Industry players may need to renegotiate contracts once clarity on tariff implementation emerges. Meanwhile, Kings Infra, with a minimal U.S. market share, is largely insulated from the immediate impacts of these tariffs.

To counter global protectionism, Kings Infra is expanding its presence in Europe and seeking opportunities in Japan, leveraging historical market ties. The company is also realigning its strategy towards the lucrative Indian domestic market by enhancing its product line, including Kings Bento and Kings Frigo. Future-proofing its operations, the company emphasizes sustainable practices and innovation to mitigate risks from geopolitical trade fluctuations.

