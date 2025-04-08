Left Menu

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Indian Seafood: An Industry Perspective

The U.S. imposition of a 26% tariff on Indian seafood exports, including shrimp, disrupts global trade. With Rs. 2000 crores worth in transit, companies face uncertainty. Kings Infra remains unaffected, focusing on strategic global expansion and innovation, adapting to a market shifting from globalization to protectionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:37 IST
Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Indian Seafood: An Industry Perspective
Kings Infra's Strategic Approach To Counter The New Us Tariffs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States recently announced the implementation of a 26% tariff on Indian products, including seafood imports. This move is expected to disrupt global trade and significantly impact the supply chain as costs rise for U.S. consumers. India's seafood export, particularly shrimp, valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion, will notably feel the effects.

According to reports, around Rs. 2000 crores worth of seafood from India are either in transit or awaiting clearance at U.S. ports, creating uncertainty over who will bear the additional costs. Industry players may need to renegotiate contracts once clarity on tariff implementation emerges. Meanwhile, Kings Infra, with a minimal U.S. market share, is largely insulated from the immediate impacts of these tariffs.

To counter global protectionism, Kings Infra is expanding its presence in Europe and seeking opportunities in Japan, leveraging historical market ties. The company is also realigning its strategy towards the lucrative Indian domestic market by enhancing its product line, including Kings Bento and Kings Frigo. Future-proofing its operations, the company emphasizes sustainable practices and innovation to mitigate risks from geopolitical trade fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025