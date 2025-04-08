Transformers and Rectifiers Boosts Profits with Strong Q4 Performance

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 94.20 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This figure more than doubles the Rs 41.62 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's total income grew to Rs 683.42 crore compared to the Rs 514 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. Expenses also increased to Rs 567.42 crore from Rs 457.96 crore.

In addition to financial figures, the company's board has approved the reappointment of Jitendra U Mamtora as Chairman and Wholetime Director beginning January 1, 2026, and announced a 20 paise per equity share dividend. The company plans to expand its production capacity significantly, aiming for over 75,000 MVA with new projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)