India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing an event at the High Commission of India in London, affirmed that India's economy remains a beacon of growth in the face of global trade challenges exacerbated by US tariffs. She underscored the resilience and domestic demand driving India's economic momentum.

During the interaction titled 'Opportunities and challenges for India's quest to become a developed economy by 2047', Sitharaman expressed confidence in the nation's ability to harness domestic efficiencies and competitiveness. She acknowledged global economic stagnation but maintained that India would continue to spearhead growth.

The minister highlighted India's enduring status as the world's fastest-growing economy over the past five years, driven by robust internal consumption and supported by international demand for India-produced goods. She emphasized that this strength makes India a significant draw for FDI and international manufacturing.

