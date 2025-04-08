India's 'India First' Strategy Dominates Trade Talks and Beyond

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that India's trade agreements will prioritize the nation's interests, embracing the mantra of 'India First.' Speaking to reporters, Goyal noted the ongoing, positive trade negotiations with multiple countries, including the United States, aimed at stimulating economic growth.

During the Dubai India Business Forum, Goyal announced plans to establish Indian Institute of Management and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade campuses in the UAE. These developments underscore the robust ties between India and the Middle East.

Dubai-based ventures unveiled ambitious projects, such as Bharat Mart and Bharat-Africa Setu, poised to enhance Indian trade connections globally. Additionally, collaborations with DP World and Cochin Shipyard signify efforts to strengthen India's maritime infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)