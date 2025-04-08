Left Menu

El Al Airlines: From Near Bankruptcy to Dominance in Israeli Skies

El Al Airlines overcame near bankruptcy to dominate Israel's aviation sector amid an 18-month war. With a ceasefire in place, foreign airlines are slowly resuming flights. El Al aims to maintain its advantage through fleet upgrades and competitive pricing while addressing concerns of price-gouging during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:38 IST
El Al Airlines: From Near Bankruptcy to Dominance in Israeli Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Al Airlines, previously teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, has seized a dominant position in Israel's aviation market, a status achieved during an 18-month conflict where it largely had the skies to itself. The challenge for El Al now is sustaining its stronghold, as a January ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas is witnessing foreign carriers gradually resuming flights to Israel, albeit on a reduced scale.

However, earning the trust of wary travelers amid fears of flight cancellations should tensions flare again could take time. As Israel's flag carrier, El Al, along with smaller competitors Arkia and Israir, seeks to extend the benefits of its monopoly. A fleet upgrade is underway, including the addition of five new 787s and the overhaul of older Boeing 777s, bolstered by recent orders for 737Max aircraft.

Despite accusations of price-gouging during the war, El Al reported a remarkable surge in profits, largely due to supply constraints and high demand. As global air travel recoils from limited capacity and the Trump-imposed tariffs cast a shadow, El Al ambitiously targets $4 billion in revenue by 2030. Its passenger share at Ben Gurion Airport reached 47% early in 2025, a testament to the airline's resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025