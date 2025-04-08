Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Brazil Claims 11 Lives

A bus crash in southeastern Brazil resulted in 11 fatalities, including two children. The vehicle flipped near Araguari, previously carrying around 50 passengers. Authorities reported most died at the scene, while one succumbed in a hospital. The company expressed regret as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:54 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Brazil Claims 11 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident early Tuesday morning, a passenger bus rolled over in southeastern Brazil, claiming the lives of 11 people, including two children. Local authorities reported that the accident occurred near Araguari as the bus was en route from Goias to Ribeirao Preto in Sao Paulo state.

The vehicle was carrying approximately 50 passengers and lost control, flipping over and trapping some individuals inside while ejecting others. Military firefighters confirmed that 10 victims died at the scene, with an additional casualty succumbing to injuries at a nearby hospital.

Real Expresso, the bus service operator, issued a statement expressing "deep regret" and confirmed that 16 injured passengers are receiving medical attention. The accident adds to Brazil's concerning traffic fatality statistics, with over 10,000 deaths reported in 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025