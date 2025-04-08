Tragic Bus Accident in Brazil Claims 11 Lives

In a tragic incident early Tuesday morning, a passenger bus rolled over in southeastern Brazil, claiming the lives of 11 people, including two children. Local authorities reported that the accident occurred near Araguari as the bus was en route from Goias to Ribeirao Preto in Sao Paulo state.

The vehicle was carrying approximately 50 passengers and lost control, flipping over and trapping some individuals inside while ejecting others. Military firefighters confirmed that 10 victims died at the scene, with an additional casualty succumbing to injuries at a nearby hospital.

Real Expresso, the bus service operator, issued a statement expressing "deep regret" and confirmed that 16 injured passengers are receiving medical attention. The accident adds to Brazil's concerning traffic fatality statistics, with over 10,000 deaths reported in 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)