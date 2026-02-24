Nasuni Strengthens AI and Data Capabilities with Hyderabad R&D Hub Expansion
Nasuni has expanded its Research and Development Center in Hyderabad to boost innovation in unified file data management. This move strengthens Nasuni's platform capabilities and AI support, reinforcing Telangana as a technology hub. The center aims to enhance data services and global enterprise modernization.
Nasuni, a leader in file data management, has announced the expansion of its Hyderabad Research and Development Center, marking a significant step in accelerating innovation in unified file data management and protection. The center was inaugurated with prominent industry figures in attendance, highlighting Telangana's status as an emerging tech hub.
The R&D expansion aims to advance Nasuni's platform evolution, focusing on semantic indexing, metadata intelligence, and AI-driven operations, among other areas. This initiative is set to bolster Nasuni's global capabilities, contributing to the delivery of secure and analytics-ready file data services worldwide.
With a global reach spanning over 70 countries, Nasuni's Hyderabad Center stands poised to play a crucial role in enhancing enterprise modernization initiatives, leveraging the region's robust tech talent ecosystem for innovation and collaboration.
