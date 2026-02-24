Left Menu

Nasuni Strengthens AI and Data Capabilities with Hyderabad R&D Hub Expansion

Nasuni has expanded its Research and Development Center in Hyderabad to boost innovation in unified file data management. This move strengthens Nasuni's platform capabilities and AI support, reinforcing Telangana as a technology hub. The center aims to enhance data services and global enterprise modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:51 IST
Nasuni Strengthens AI and Data Capabilities with Hyderabad R&D Hub Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Nasuni, a leader in file data management, has announced the expansion of its Hyderabad Research and Development Center, marking a significant step in accelerating innovation in unified file data management and protection. The center was inaugurated with prominent industry figures in attendance, highlighting Telangana's status as an emerging tech hub.

The R&D expansion aims to advance Nasuni's platform evolution, focusing on semantic indexing, metadata intelligence, and AI-driven operations, among other areas. This initiative is set to bolster Nasuni's global capabilities, contributing to the delivery of secure and analytics-ready file data services worldwide.

With a global reach spanning over 70 countries, Nasuni's Hyderabad Center stands poised to play a crucial role in enhancing enterprise modernization initiatives, leveraging the region's robust tech talent ecosystem for innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
2
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India
3
Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

 United States
4
Tiger Tragedy: Viral Outbreak Decimates Thai Animal Parks

Tiger Tragedy: Viral Outbreak Decimates Thai Animal Parks

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026