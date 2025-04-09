Left Menu

Indian Markets Stumble Amid Global Tariff Tensions

Indian stock markets opened lower following global cues as tariffs continue to cast uncertainty. Experts focus on RBI's monetary moves while climbing trade tensions overshadow expected rate cuts. Asian markets fall, and Wall Street reverses gains, closing in the red, stressing the volatility fostered by escalating tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:12 IST
Indian Markets Stumble Amid Global Tariff Tensions
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday morning, grappling with global market volatility as the announcement of new tariffs by former U.S. President Donald Trump on China created a climate of uncertainty.

The Nifty 50 index dropped by 75.55 points, opening at 22,460.30, while the BSE Sensex descended by 123.25 points, starting at 74,103.83. Financial experts highlighted the crucial role of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement today, while Trump's tariffs continued to exert a significant impact globally.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, emphasized the pivotal RBI policies, projecting a 0.25% interest rate cut as they follow a strategy of monetary easing through rate cuts, liquidity injections, and macroprudential easing. He noted these steps might not suffice to offset the tariff turmoil affecting GDP predictions for FY26 if relief is not forthcoming. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 3.66%, and Taiwan's Weighted Index plummeted by over 4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices similarly faced declines of 1.52% and 1.40% respectively.

Akshay Chinchalkar from Axis Securities advised cautious optimism for bulls, indicating a need for Nifty to surpass 22,857 to sustain bullish momentum. Meanwhile, U.S. markets saw early gains wiped out as their session ended with the S&P 500 index down 1.57% and Nasdaq dropping 2.15%, marking a significant loss streak following China's looming 104% tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025