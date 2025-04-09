Nikita Ghag Unleashes Empowerment with New Book 'ROAR LIKE A LIONESS'

Mumbai's very own multifaceted talent, Nikita Ghag, is poised to unveil her latest offerings at an exclusive launch event on April 6, 2025. The accomplished actress, politician, and philanthropist will introduce her new book, 'ROAR LIKE A LIONESS', alongside her heartfelt song 'Ajnabee', signifying a significant milestone in her diverse career.

As the Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh BJP Chitrapat Aaghadi, Ghag has long been an advocate for meaningful social initiatives, complementing her efforts in the entertainment industry with extensive animal welfare work through her NGO, DAWA. Her book offers an introspective look into her journey, emphasizing themes of empowerment, resilience, and leadership, while 'Ajnabee' captures the simple, yet profound narratives of love and companionship.

The event, set to take place at Hunky Dory- Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai, promises to be a confluence of influential figures from various sectors, celebrating Ghag's enduring influence and unique intersection of talent and public service. With a lineup of notable personalities in attendance, the evening underscores her dynamic impact across multiple domains of public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)