Zomato Rebrands to Eternal Ltd Amid Strategic Shift

Food and grocery delivery giant Zomato has rebranded its corporate identity to 'Eternal Ltd'. The move received official clearance from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and took effect from March 20.

While the Zomato brand and app name will remain unchanged for its food delivery business, the company's presence on stock exchanges will now be under 'Eternal Ltd'. Its shares experienced a slight dip, falling over 1.7% to around Rs 211.50.

The rebranding comes as part of a strategic shift highlighted by Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit, which is envisioned as a key component in the company's future growth, according to CEO Deepinder Goyal.

(With inputs from agencies.)