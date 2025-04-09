Global Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Economic Jitters
President Donald Trump has enacted reciprocal tariffs on various countries, including a 104% duty on Chinese goods, initiating a global trade war. This move has destabilized global markets, leading to significant financial losses worldwide. The tariffs aim to rectify perceived trade imbalances, despite sparking international pushback.
The global economy is on high alert as U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs, including a massive 104% on Chinese imports, have taken effect. These tariffs are part of a broader trade war strategy that is causing turmoil in global markets.
The S&P 500 has suffered significant losses, nearing a bear market, while U.S. Treasuries and the dollar face heavy selling pressure. Investors are retreating from traditional safe-haven assets as market instability increases.
The European Union is preparing countermeasures, joining China and Canada in opposing the U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, both China's economy and currency face challenges, with officials readying responses to combat the impact. U.S. consumers might encounter rising prices on various goods due to these tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
