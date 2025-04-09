Push for Sira as Bengaluru's Second Airport Gains Momentum

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently inspecting potential sites for a proposed second airport in Bengaluru. While three sites have been shortlisted, momentum is building for a fourth location—Sira in Tumakuru district—championed by several legislators and Union Minister of State V Somanna.

Senior Congress leader T B Jayachandra leads the advocacy, rallying cross-party legislative support to select Sira, highlighting factors such as the availability of vast land, connectivity via national highways, and its proximity to Bengaluru.

The plan aims to enhance air cargo and agricultural exports, benefiting central Karnataka districts. Stakeholders argue that Sira offers strategic advantages for future regional development, making it a compelling candidate for the new airport.

