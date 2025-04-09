Left Menu

Central PSUs Lead with Record Dividends in FY25

Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have delivered unprecedented dividends totaling Rs 1.50 lakh crore in fiscal year 2025, with Rs 74,000 crore accruing to the government. The robust dividend contributions underscore the stability and value offered by PSUs, highlighted by major influences like Coal India and ONGC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST
Central PSUs Lead with Record Dividends in FY25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark fiscal performance, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have disbursed record dividends of approximately Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the financial year 2025. Of this colossal sum, the government received a significant Rs 74,000 crore, underscoring the profitable operations of these entities.

Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), highlighted that while public sector units (PSUs) constitute a mere 10% of the overall market capitalization, they are responsible for 23% of total dividend distributions among listed companies. Chawla commended central PSUs as exemplary in the stock market, noting their dominance over the Nifty 50 in dividend payout and shareholder treatment.

Coal India emerged as the leading dividend contributor among CPSEs with Rs 10,252.09 crore, followed closely by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with Rs 10,001.97 crore. As more retail investors turn to the stock market for dependable returns, Chawla urged private corporates to enhance dividend declarations, promoting a more equitable investment environment. Additionally, he advised fund managers to incorporate public sector stocks into portfolios to enable inclusive participation for common investors and minority shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025