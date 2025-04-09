Central PSUs Lead with Record Dividends in FY25

In a landmark fiscal performance, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have disbursed record dividends of approximately Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the financial year 2025. Of this colossal sum, the government received a significant Rs 74,000 crore, underscoring the profitable operations of these entities.

Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), highlighted that while public sector units (PSUs) constitute a mere 10% of the overall market capitalization, they are responsible for 23% of total dividend distributions among listed companies. Chawla commended central PSUs as exemplary in the stock market, noting their dominance over the Nifty 50 in dividend payout and shareholder treatment.

Coal India emerged as the leading dividend contributor among CPSEs with Rs 10,252.09 crore, followed closely by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with Rs 10,001.97 crore. As more retail investors turn to the stock market for dependable returns, Chawla urged private corporates to enhance dividend declarations, promoting a more equitable investment environment. Additionally, he advised fund managers to incorporate public sector stocks into portfolios to enable inclusive participation for common investors and minority shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)