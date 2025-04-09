Moldova Joins WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, Boosting Ocean Sustainability

On April 8, 2025, Moldova's WTO Ambassador, Vladimir Cuc, deposited the country's instrument of acceptance of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, marking an important milestone for global ocean sustainability. With Moldova's acceptance, the number of WTO members who have formally agreed to the landmark fisheries agreement now stands at 96, with only 15 more countries needed to ensure its full implementation.

The Agreement, which was adopted at the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference in June 2022 in Geneva, sets out new, binding rules aimed at curbing harmful fisheries subsidies that threaten ocean ecosystems and food security. The pact prohibits subsidies for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, subsidies for overfishing, and those directed towards fishing on the unregulated high seas. It also offers specific provisions to support developing and least-developed countries through a dedicated fund designed to provide technical assistance and capacity-building for the implementation of these new regulations.

In a statement following the submission of Moldova's instrument of acceptance, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised the small, landlocked country for its commitment to this important global issue. "I thank Moldova for joining the collective effort to bring this historic Agreement into force. This is a signal of Moldova's commitment to promoting ocean sustainability and safeguarding the livelihoods and food security of millions of people who depend on it," said Okonjo-Iweala.

The DG emphasized the importance of further ratifications to ensure the agreement’s full benefits could be realized. "I encourage more members to promptly ratify this Agreement so that it can start delivering its full benefits — only 15 more are needed," she said.

Moldova’s Ambassador Cuc also spoke about the significance of the agreement for his country. "For a small and landlocked country like the Republic of Moldova, the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies is about protecting ecosystems and promoting fairness in global trade. As Moldova depends on fish imports, we are particularly interested in how to manage fisheries worldwide in a sustainable manner, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said Ambassador Cuc. He added that Moldova’s ratification reflected the country’s strong dedication to upholding a rules-based multilateral trading system, even as it faces unique challenges as a non-coastal nation.

The agreement not only addresses environmental concerns but also aims to address economic disparities in the fisheries sector by offering a flexible approach for countries with different economic capacities. It establishes a funding mechanism to assist developing economies and least-developed countries in adhering to the new regulations and building their capacity for sustainable fisheries management. The WTO’s clear goal is to reduce the unsustainable practice of overfishing, which depletes ocean resources, impacts biodiversity, and disrupts communities that depend on fishing for their livelihoods.

Moldova’s move is seen as part of a broader trend of countries increasingly prioritizing sustainable practices in the management of global resources. As a landlocked nation, Moldova does not directly engage in ocean fishing, but it is keenly aware of the need for responsible fishery management, given its reliance on fish imports to meet domestic consumption demands. The country’s acceptance of the agreement signals a broader acknowledgment of the need for coordinated international action to safeguard ocean health.

Looking ahead, the WTO members are expected to continue negotiations on several outstanding issues related to fisheries subsidies. These ongoing discussions may lead to the adoption of additional provisions to further strengthen the disciplines within the Agreement. The WTO aims to finalize these negotiations and ensure the successful implementation of the Agreement, which will ultimately play a significant role in protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.

As the world works towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 14, which focuses on life below water, the fisheries subsidies agreement stands as a key tool in advancing global efforts to prevent the degradation of marine environments and to create a more equitable, sustainable global fisheries system.

With Moldova’s acceptance, the agreement is closer to reaching the threshold necessary for it to come into force, signaling an optimistic step forward for sustainable ocean governance in the context of international trade.