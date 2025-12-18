Moldova's Path to Economic Growth Amidst Uncertainty

Moldova stands at a crossroads with a potential boost in economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday. Alina Iancu, head of the IMF mission to Moldova, highlighted the significant role of potential EU membership in stimulating productivity and improving living standards.

To seize this opportunity, Moldova must commit to 'decisive reforms' and ensure robust macroeconomic management, Iancu affirmed during a press conference. This comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and rising energy prices.

The European Union's growth plan, established last year, anticipates substantial financial backing that aims to mitigate the effects of energy price surges. Moldova's economic projections for 2025 include a 2.7% growth rate, sparked by high consumption and investment levels, and a successful harvest.

