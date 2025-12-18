Left Menu

Moldova's Path to Economic Growth Amidst Uncertainty

Moldova has a chance for economic growth through EU membership, despite challenges from the Ukraine conflict and energy prices. Implementing key reforms and managing macroeconomic levels are crucial, with expectations of 2.7% growth in 2025. Financial support from the EU aims to cushion energy price impacts.

Moldova stands at a crossroads with a potential boost in economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday. Alina Iancu, head of the IMF mission to Moldova, highlighted the significant role of potential EU membership in stimulating productivity and improving living standards.

To seize this opportunity, Moldova must commit to 'decisive reforms' and ensure robust macroeconomic management, Iancu affirmed during a press conference. This comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and rising energy prices.

The European Union's growth plan, established last year, anticipates substantial financial backing that aims to mitigate the effects of energy price surges. Moldova's economic projections for 2025 include a 2.7% growth rate, sparked by high consumption and investment levels, and a successful harvest.

