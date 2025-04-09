Left Menu

MSC Türkiye Makes Historic Arrival at Vizhinjam Port

MSC Türkiye, a state-of-the-art container ship, docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking its first stop at an Indian port. This event bolsters Vizhinjam's reputation as a global transshipment hub, showcasing its ability to accommodate ultra-large ships and highlighting its eco-friendly, fuel-efficient design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvnanthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark event for India's maritime history, MSC Türkiye, one of the world's largest and most fuel-efficient container ships, made its first stop at an Indian port by docking at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. Operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, this marks a significant stride in positioning the port as a global transshipment hub.

The vessel, run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), boasts remarkable dimensions with a length of 399.9 meters, a width of 61.3 meters, and a depth of 33.5 meters, allowing it to handle about 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Its eco-friendly design, prioritizing fuel efficiency and a low carbon footprint, underscores advancements in sustainable global shipping.

With plans for Vizhinjam to become a major marine hub, this development is aligned with APSEZ's ambition to transform the deep-sea water port into India's first mega transshipment container terminal. Once fully operational, it is expected to handle half of India's transshipment needs, greatly reducing reliance on ports in Dubai, Colombo, and Singapore.

Latest News

