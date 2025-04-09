Revolutionizing Waterways: IWAI Launches Digital Portal for Private Investment

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated a new digital portal developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Wednesday. This initiative seeks to facilitate private investment in the infrastructure development of national waterways, as indicated by an official statement.

The launch aligns with the introduction of the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025. These regulations provide a structured framework for private entities to engage in the construction and operation of jetties and terminals across India's national waterways network, promoting ease of doing business (EODB) in inland water transport (IWT).

Sonowal emphasized the potential unlocked by enabling private investments in these infrastructures, stating it promises sustainable infrastructure growth. During the event, the first 'No Objection Certificate' (NoC) was digitally issued to Marina India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, marking a significant milestone for private sector participation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)