Revolutionizing Waterways: IWAI Launches Digital Portal for Private Investment

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched a digital portal by the Inland Waterways Authority of India to attract private investment in infrastructure development on national waterways. This move aims to enhance ease of doing business and encourage private involvement in inland water transport through new jetties and terminals regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:39 IST
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated a new digital portal developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Wednesday. This initiative seeks to facilitate private investment in the infrastructure development of national waterways, as indicated by an official statement.

The launch aligns with the introduction of the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025. These regulations provide a structured framework for private entities to engage in the construction and operation of jetties and terminals across India's national waterways network, promoting ease of doing business (EODB) in inland water transport (IWT).

Sonowal emphasized the potential unlocked by enabling private investments in these infrastructures, stating it promises sustainable infrastructure growth. During the event, the first 'No Objection Certificate' (NoC) was digitally issued to Marina India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, marking a significant milestone for private sector participation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

