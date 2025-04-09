Nepal Invites Global Investors Amid Political Stability

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has called on national and international investors to channel funds into Nepal, citing the country's newfound political stability as a conducive environment for economic growth.

During his address at the 74th annual general meeting of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Oli assured attendees that the government is actively working to ensure good governance and eliminate corruption, creating an investment-friendly atmosphere.

He emphasized the importance of fostering a healthy competitive environment by harnessing modern technology responsibly and encouraged foreign investment and joint ventures for national development. Oli highlighted the coalition government's stability, partnering with major political parties until the 2028 elections, as a solid foundation for long-term investment opportunities.

