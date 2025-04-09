Left Menu

Trump Pauses Global Tariff Hike Amid Economic Pressure

President Donald Trump has paused his tariff increase on most countries for 90 days, while increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. This move, made amid global market pressure, aims to narrow the trade war focus to China. Details on tariff adjustments for non-China partners remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:50 IST
In an unexpected pivot, President Donald Trump has halted his controversial tariffs on most nations for 90 days, while significantly hiking tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. This strategic shift appears to narrow his trade war focus exclusively to China.

The announcement caused the S&P 500 to leap nearly 7%, reflecting market optimism. However, the specific adjustments to ease tariffs on non-China trading partners have yet to be clarified, leaving global markets in anticipation.

With the global economy reacting adversely to Trump's tariffs, and fears of recession mounting, this pause may represent a tactical move in international negotiations. Economic analysts acknowledge this pause as a potential stabilizing influence amid escalating trade tensions.

